CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet

expected. Seas will be highest between 5 and 20 NM from shore

between Bandon and Florence Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford north. From Port Orford to

Brookings, beyond 2-5 NM from the coast. From Brookings south,

beyond 10 NM from the coast.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet

expected. Seas will be highest between 5 and 20 NM from shore

between Bandon and Florence Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford north. From Port Orford to

Brookings, beyond 2-5 NM from the coast. From Brookings south,

beyond 10 NM from the coast.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet

expected. Seas will be highest between 5 and 20 NM from shore

between Bandon and Florence Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford north. From Port Orford to

Brookings, beyond 2-5 NM from the coast. From Brookings south,

beyond 10 NM from the coast.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt and steep seas 6 to 9 feet

expected. Seas will be highest between 5 and 20 NM from shore

between Bandon and Florence Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...All areas from Port Orford north. From Port Orford to

Brookings, beyond 2-5 NM from the coast. From Brookings south,

beyond 10 NM from the coast.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather