CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 9, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

200 AM PDT Tue Apr 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 7 to

9 ft today building to 9 to 12 ft on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt. Local gusts to 30 kt near Pt St

George. Seas 6 to 8 feet, locally as high as 10 ft near Pt St

George and Cape Mendocino.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt. Gusts up to 30 kt on Wednesday.

Seas 7 to 9 ft building to 9 to 12 ft on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

