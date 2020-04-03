CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
205 AM PDT Fri Apr 3 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 30 kt.
Seas 6 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with local gusts up to 30 kt.
Seas 6 to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...South of Brookings, beyond 5 NM from shore. North of
Brookings, mostly beyond 2 NM from shore, except in closer near
the capes.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...South of Brookings, beyond 5 NM from shore. North of
Brookings, mostly beyond 2 NM from shore, except in closer near
the capes.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...South of Brookings, beyond 5 NM from shore. North of
Brookings, mostly beyond 2 NM from shore, except in closer near
the capes.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THIS MORNING IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11
PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy
seas 5 to 7 ft.
* WHERE...South of Brookings, beyond 5 NM from shore. North of
Brookings, mostly beyond 2 NM from shore, except in closer near
the capes.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
