CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
218 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020
...THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE ACROSS COASTAL WATERS MAINLY NORTH OF
POINT CONCEPTION THROUGH THIS EVENING...
A storm system across the Eastern Pacific will bring a slight
chance for thunderstorms across the coastal waters north of Point
Conception as well as the western portion of the Santa Barbara
Channel. Any thunderstorms that form will be capable of producing
chaotic locally gusty winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning,
heavy rainfall with reduced visibility, and isolated waterspouts.
If a waterspout is spotted, head away at a 90 degree angle from
the apparent direction.
Consider remaining in safe harbor until the storm passes. Monitor
NOAA Weather Radio for the latest information, forecasts, and
warnings.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt, mainly beyond 10 nm from shore
north of Cape Blanco, but also beyond 30 NM from shore south of
Cape Blanco this morning, easing below 15 kt this afternoon.
Winds will be southerly at 15 to 20 kt in closer to shore and
mainly south of Cape Blanco. This will result in chaotic wind
driven steep seas of 6 to 9 ft at 7 seconds.
* WHERE...All the waters beyond 2 NM from shore, except in closer
near the capes.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds or chaotic, steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
