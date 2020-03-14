CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 14, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

250 AM PDT Sat Mar 14 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep seas of around 10 feet at 11 seconds will diminish

Saturday evening.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage small vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather