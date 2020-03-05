CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

246 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 10 feet around 13 seconds. North winds 5 to 10

kt, gusts to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 feet around 13 seconds. North winds 5 to 5

kt, gusts to 20 kt.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

