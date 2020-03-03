CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

215 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Steep combined northwest seas of 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Initially, from Cape Ferrelo south between 3 NM and 30

NM offshore. After 10 AM Tuesday, the entire area will be

affected.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep seas will pose an increased risk of damage or

capsizing for smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

