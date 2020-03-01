CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
241 AM PST Sun Mar 1 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
10 to 15 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. Strongest winds
and highest seas around Cape Mendocino and Point Arena.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
14 to 18 feet expected.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 9 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
12 to 16 feet expected.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 11 PM PST Sunday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. Strongest
winds and highest seas around Cape Mendocino.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM
PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PST
this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
