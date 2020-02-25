CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

258 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the

Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the

Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the

Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather