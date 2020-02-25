CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
258 AM PST Tue Feb 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the
Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the
Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Conditions have dropped below advisory criteria, therefore the
Small Craft Advisory has been allowed to expire.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather