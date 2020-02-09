CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 9, 2020
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
221 AM PST Sun Feb 9 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Northwest seas 13 to 17 feet at 15 seconds becoming 10 to
14 feet at 11 seconds. But, with a secondary swell at 17 to 20
seconds. Winds north 20 to 30 kt into Tuesday morning. Winds
will be weakest near shore.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather