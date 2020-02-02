CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
238 AM PST Sun Feb 2 2020
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 12 to 17 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 14 to 19 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to
25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 9 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 12 to 17 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 14 to 19 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet at 7 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST
Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northwest winds
15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17
ft at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory all areas then Hazardous Seas
Warning beyond 20 NM from shore except closer near Cape
Blanco...with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northwest winds
15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17
ft at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory all areas then Hazardous Seas
Warning beyond 20 NM from shore except closer near Cape
Blanco...with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds, then 13 to 16 ft
Sunday night into Monday with northwest winds of 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could cause smaller vessels to capsize.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West swell 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds, then 13 to 16 ft
Sunday night into Monday with northwest winds of 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could cause smaller vessels to capsize.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northwest winds
15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17
ft at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory all areas then Hazardous Seas
Warning beyond 20 NM from shore except closer near Cape
Blanco...with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT... For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northwest winds
15 to 25 kt and seas 11 to 15 ft at 13 seconds. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 13 to 17
ft at 13 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory all areas then Hazardous Seas
Warning beyond 20 NM from shore except closer near Cape
Blanco...with Small Craft Advisory conditions elsewhere.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
