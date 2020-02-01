CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

302 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...N winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt tonight into Sunday

with occasional gusts to 35 kt. Seas building from 12 to 17 ft.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, Seas 10 to 13 ft, with N

winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt

tonight. For the Gale Watch, N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to

40 kt and seas 13 to 17 ft possible.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft. N winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt

tonight into Sunday. Local gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

