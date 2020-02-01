CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 4, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
302 AM PST Sat Feb 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...N winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt tonight into Sunday
with occasional gusts to 35 kt. Seas building from 12 to 17 ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, Seas 10 to 13 ft, with N
winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt
tonight. For the Gale Watch, N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to
40 kt and seas 13 to 17 ft possible.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...N winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt tonight. Seas 10 to 13
ft.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft. N winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt
tonight into Sunday. Local gusts up to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, Seas 10 to 13 ft, with N
winds increasing to 15 to 25 kt with local gusts to 35 kt
tonight. For the Gale Watch, N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts to
40 kt and seas 13 to 17 ft possible.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather