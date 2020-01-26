CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 26, 2020
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
152 AM PST Sun Jan 26 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Periods of southerly wind 25 to 35 kt are expected
through Wednesday. Wind driven seas will combine with westerly
swell to produce steep to very steep seas of 10 to 18 ft through
Thursday, peaking in the 14 to 18 ft range Sunday night through
Monday night. Winds are likely to reach gale force 35 to 40
knots over a portion of the area late Monday morning through
Tuesday morning.
* WHERE...The Small Craft Advisory is for all areas. The Hazardous
Seas Warning is in effect north of Brookings from the coast out
to 60 NM, with wave conditions expected to become less steep
with time this morning from southwest to northeast. The Gale
Watch is for areas north of Gold Beach to Florence between the
coast to about 30 NM west of the coast.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST early
this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through late
Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas will make conditions difficult to hazardous
for small craft. Very steep seas could damage or even capsize
small vessels. Gales late Monday morning through Tuesday morning will
create very steep seas which could capsize or damage vessels in
the Gale Watch area. Low visibility conditions are expected at
times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and
very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,
and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Hazardous Seas Warning means very steep and hazardous sea
conditions are imminent or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until waves subside. Commercial
vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in
port or taking shelter in port until hazardous seas subside.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather