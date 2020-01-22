CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
158 AM PST Wed Jan 22 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west swell 14 to 17 feet
at 15 seconds expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, seas
becoming steep to very steep at 10 to 14 feet due to a
combination of swell and short-period wind waves. South winds
of 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt are also expected.
* WHERE...All areas through Wednesday evening for the Small Craft
Advisory, except north of Gold Beach for the Hazardous Seas
Warning.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 AM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather