CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

201 AM PST Sun Jan 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

around 13 ft at 15 seconds. South gales are possible late

Monday, with seas becoming very steep and wind driven.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4 PM PST

Monday, followed by a Gale Watch Monday afternoon through late

Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather