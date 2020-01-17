CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 17, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM,

Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 NM

including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, and Outer waters

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore

including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM,

Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 NM

including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, and Outer waters

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore

including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM,

Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 NM

including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, and Outer waters

from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore

including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather