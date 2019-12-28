CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

214 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING

TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest swell dominated seas are diminishing but will

remain high and steep at 10 to 13 ft at 15 to 16 seconds early

this morning. Seas will rise again Saturday evening into Sunday

morning at 9 to 12 feet at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For a Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST Saturday.

Then, from 8 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds combined with high and steep seas could

capsize or damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

