CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

123 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Steep wind-driven seas of 12 to 15 ft will transition to

swell dominated today as a heavy, long period west swell builds

this morning. Steep seas of 15 to 17 ft at 17 seconds are

expected through Friday night.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy long period swell could make bar crossings

extremely difficult and hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

