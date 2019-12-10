CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

236 AM PST Tue Dec 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

9 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

