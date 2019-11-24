CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
225 AM PST Sun Nov 24 2019
...Deep low pressure and storm force winds may impact waters
Tuesday...
.Latest data is increasingly favoring the idea of deepening lower
pressure entering the coastal waters of Southern Oregon on
Tuesday. Very dangerous conditions would accompany such a storm
with very steep and dangerous seas along with storm force winds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 4 PM PST
Thursday. A Storm Watch has also been issued and is in effect
from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night.
* Winds...North to northwest 10 to 20 kt through Monday night.
Winds switch to south Tuesday and could rapidly strengthen to 35
to 45 kt with storm force gusts to 60 kt. Winds switch back to
northerly and could be as strong as gale force Tuesday evening.
* Seas...Northwest swell dominated and steep 10 to 13 ft with
dominant period around 15 seconds through Monday. Seas could
quickly become dangerous and very steep Tuesday at 15 to 20 ft.
Seas should subside some Wednesday but will remain steep.
* Areas affected...All areas will experience steep seas through
Monday. The best chance for storm force winds is from Cape
Blanco southward but all areas have the potential for storm
force winds on Tuesday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather