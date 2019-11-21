https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14851531.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Diego CA
156 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds and seas have diminished tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds and seas have diminished tonight.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments