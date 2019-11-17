CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
204 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave
conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST
THIS MORNING...
The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect until 9 AM PST
this morning.
* SEAS...9 to 11 feet across the bar.
* FIRST EBB...1.0 knots at 07:55 AM Sunday.
* SECOND EBB...3.5 knots at 06:55 PM Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
