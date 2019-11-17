CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

204 AM PST Sun Nov 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...6 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

THIS MORNING...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect until 9 AM PST

this morning.

* SEAS...9 to 11 feet across the bar.

* FIRST EBB...1.0 knots at 07:55 AM Sunday.

* SECOND EBB...3.5 knots at 06:55 PM Sunday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

