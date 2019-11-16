CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

207 AM PST Sat Nov 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WAVES...West-northwest 10 feet at 14 seconds, gradually

subsiding through the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY...

* WINDS...Northerly 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt through Sunday

night.

* WAVES...West-northwest 10 feet at 14 seconds, gradually

subsiding through the weekend, and north 6 ft at 7 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

