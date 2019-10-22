CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
229 AM PDT Tue Oct 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Thursday.
* WIND...Northerly 15 to 25 kt this afternoon through late
Wednesday night. Gusts to 35 kt will be possible, particularly
Wednesday and Wednesday night.
* WAVES...NW 7 ft at 12 seconds and N 7 to 9 feet at 6 to 8
seconds. Seas will be largest and steepest Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
