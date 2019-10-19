CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 20, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
221 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WIND...S 10 to 20 kt early this morning, becoming WNW 5 to 10 kt
later today.
* WAVES...NW 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds, subsiding to 10 ft on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt north of Cape Mendocino early this
morning, becoming W to NW 5 to 15 kt later today.
* WAVES...NW 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds, subsiding to 10 ft on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt north of Cape Mendocino early this
morning, becoming W to NW 5 to 15 kt later today.
* WAVES...NW 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds, subsiding to 10 ft on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WINDS...S 10 to 20 kt north of Cape Mendocino early this
morning, becoming W to NW 5 to 15 kt later today.
* WAVES...NW 12 to 14 ft at 14 seconds, subsiding to 10 ft on
Sunday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will
exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those
operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather