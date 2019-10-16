CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
_____
HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
132 AM PDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* Winds...South 25 to 30 kt tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* Seas...Steep 8 to 10 ft, building to 10 to 13 feet Wednesday,
13 to 15 feet Wednesday night, then 16 to 18 feet Thursday.
* Areas affected...Hazardous seas conditions will affect all but
the southeastern portion of the zone where Small Craft
Advisory conditions will prevail. After 5 PM Wednesday, Small
Craft conditions will resume everywhere. On Thursday, a
Hazardous Seas Watch is expected mainly north of Gold Beach
with Small Craft conditions elsewhere.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of very steep and
hazardous seas has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* Winds...South 15 to 30 kts tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* Seas...6 to 8 feet tonight, increasing to 8 to 10 feet
Wednesday, 12 to 14 feet Wednesday night, then 14 to 16 feet
Thursday.
* Areas affected...All areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather