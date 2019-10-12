CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 14, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

235 AM PDT Sat Oct 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in San Francisco has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* SEAS...7 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or steep waves are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather