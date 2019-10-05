CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
233 AM PDT Sat Oct 5 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas
beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas
beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas
beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* Winds...Increasing to North 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* Seas...Becoming steep, wind driven, 6 to 9 ft.
* Areas affected...All areas through Sunday night then areas
beyond 3NM from shore Monday and Monday night.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a
potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather