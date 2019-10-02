CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service LOS ANGELES/OXNARD CA

211 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wind and sea

conditions will exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

