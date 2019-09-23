CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 26, 2019

GALE WARNING

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

201 AM PDT Mon Sep 23 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt through this evening. Winds will

increase again to 25 to 35 kt late tonight and persist through

Thursday, with gusts to around 40 kt.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds, building

to 11 to 13 feet around 11 seconds on Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt increasing to N 20 to 25 kt tonight,

then increasing to 25 to 30 kt by Monday afternoon. Gusts to

around 40 kt through Monday evening through Thursday.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds, building

to 11 to 13 feet at 9 to 11 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt through this evening. Winds will

increase again to 25 to 35 kt late tonight and persist through

Thursday, with gusts to around 40 kt.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds, building

to 11 to 13 feet around 11 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt increasing to N 20 to 25 kt tonight,

then increasing to 25 to 30 kt by Monday afternoon. Gusts to

around 40 kt through Monday evening through Thursday.

* WAVES...Steep northerly waves 7 to 9 ft at 9 seconds, building

to 11 to 13 feet at 9 to 11 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS...North around 10 kt increasing to 20 to 25 kt by Monday

morning. Localized gusts to around 35 kt downwind of Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino through Thursday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds,

building to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS...North around 10 kt increasing to 20 to 25 kt by Monday

morning. Localized gusts to around 35 kt downwind of Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino through Thursday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds,

building to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS...North around 10 kt increasing to 20 to 25 kt by Monday

morning. Localized gusts to around 35 kt downwind of Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino through Thursday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds,

building to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Hazardous

Seas Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Thursday afternoon.

* WINDS...North around 10 kt increasing to 20 to 25 kt by Monday

morning. Localized gusts to around 35 kt downwind of Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino through Thursday.

* WAVES/SEAS...Steep northerly waves 6 to 8 ft at 8 seconds,

building to 9 to 11 feet at 8 to 10 seconds on Monday.

