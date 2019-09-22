CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

207 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

* Winds...North 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt both Monday and

Tuesday, strongest in the afternoons and evenings.

* Seas...Wind waves of 5 to 7 ft early today, becoming west swell.

Seas then become steep again 7 to 10 ft Monday and Tuesday.

* Areas affected...South of Port Orford and beyond 2 nm from shore

early today. Monday and Tuesday, from Cape Blanco southward,

though the strongest winds and steepest seas will be south of

Gold Beach from around 5 to 40 nm offshore.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather