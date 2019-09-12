CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Thu Sep 12 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* Winds...North 15 to 20 kt.

* Seas...Wind wave dominated at 6 ft.

* Areas affected...Cape Sebastian south to Point St. George. At

Cape Sebastian, the affected area is between 10 and 15 NM off

the coast, widening to 10 to 25 NM off the coast at at Point St.

George.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/hazard

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds and seas will create a

potential hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.

