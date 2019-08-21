CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
250 AM PDT Wed Aug 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Thursday. A
Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in effect
from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 11 to 14 ft at
10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM to 9 PM PDT Thursday. A
Hazardous Seas Watch has also been issued. This Hazardous Seas
Watch is in effect from Thursday evening through Friday
afternoon.
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt.
* WAVES/SEAS...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 11 to 13 ft
at 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Hazardous Seas Watch is issued when the risk of hazardous seas
has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or
location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather