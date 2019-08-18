CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

240 AM PDT Sun Aug 18 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...NW to N 10 to 20 kt. Occasional gusts to 35 kt near

Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...NW 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George

and Cape Mendocino tonight.

* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George

and Cape Mendocino tonight.

* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* WINDS...N 10 to 20 kt. Gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint George

and Cape Mendocino tonight.

* WAVES...N 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. Highest waves near Point

Saint George and Cape Mendocino.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that hazardous wave conditions will

exist for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those

operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

