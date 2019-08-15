CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

Urgent - Marine Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

253 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10

seconds by late Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10

seconds by late Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...NW to N increasing to 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt

downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...NW building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 9 to

11 ft at 9 seconds by late Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint

George and Cape Mendocino.

* WAVES...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 9 to 11 ft at 9

seconds today. Highest waves near Point Saint George and Cape

Mendocino.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10

seconds by late Thursday.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.

* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10

seconds by late Thursday.

