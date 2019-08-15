CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
Urgent - Marine Weather Message
National Weather Service Eureka CA
253 AM PDT Thu Aug 15 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds by late Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds by late Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...NW to N increasing to 15 to 25 kt. Gusts to 30 kt
downwind of Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...NW building to 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 9 to
11 ft at 9 seconds by late Thursday.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 15 to 25 kt. Local gusts to 35 kt near Point Saint
George and Cape Mendocino.
* WAVES...N 6 to 8 ft at 7 seconds building to 9 to 11 ft at 9
seconds today. Highest waves near Point Saint George and Cape
Mendocino.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 20 to 30 kt. Gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N 9 to 11 ft at 9 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds by late Thursday.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WINDS...N 25 to 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt.
* WAVES...N 8 to 10 ft at 8 seconds, building to 12 to 14 ft at 10
seconds by late Thursday.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather