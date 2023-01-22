CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

_____

070 FPUS56 KLOX 221134

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

CAZ364-230100-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Local north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Local north

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ365-230100-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Local north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ362-230100-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ354-230100-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Local northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ355-230100-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Local northeast winds

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-230100-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Areas of north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ363-230100-

Santa Monica Mountains-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around

40 colder valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ548-230100-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the foothills

late in the day.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 40. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph, strongest in the foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph, strongest in the foothills, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-230100-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph developing this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Areas of northeast winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ358-359-230100-

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 35 mph developing in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ357-230100-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Local north winds 15 to 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to around 60.

$$

CAZ356-230100-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph developing this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph this evening, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Local north winds around 15 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ053-230100-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 30s at low elevations to 19 to 28 in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph this

evening becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ054-230100-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph this afternoon.

Winds strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 30s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. Areas of northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Areas of northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph,

diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-230100-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph this morning, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph by evening.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph from mid morning through mid

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ350-230100-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of north winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph developing this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the evening, then winds diminishing.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CAZ352-230100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of

north winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph this

morning, then to 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of north to northeast winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts to 65 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Local north to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ349-230100-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the evening, becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ351-230100-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the evening, becoming north 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ353-230100-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph increasing to 30 to 40

mph with gusts to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of north to northeast

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph in the evening, diminishing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Areas of northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ346-230100-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ340-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ347-230100-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ348-230100-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ341-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ342-230100-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to around 40. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ343-230100-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ344-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 30. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ345-230100-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 50s at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-230100-

Cuyama Valley-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 30. Local northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ087-230100-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Areas of north winds 15 to

25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-230100-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ549-230100-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

334 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

