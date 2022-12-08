CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Monica Mountains-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, Santa Paula, Moorpark, Newbury Park,

Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow developing. Lows from the upper 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 18 to

25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers and snow showers. Highs from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at

high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at

low elevations to 18 to 25 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to

the 40s at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the upper 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain with snow. Lows from the 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s

and 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain showers and snow showers. Highs from the 40s to

around 50 at low elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 30s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the 30s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 30s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to around 50.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

and 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 40s to around

50 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in

colder valleys and peaks. South winds 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s

at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around

40 at low elevations to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

mostly sunny. Becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph late.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph late.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise mostly

sunny. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. South winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

around 30 colder valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, otherwise

partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 at high elevations.

South winds around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

and snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high

elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations.

Cuyama Valley-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Southwest winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

320 AM PST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

