CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

988 FPUS56 KLOX 091117

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

CAZ364-100045-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ365-100045-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ087-100045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ362-100045-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ354-100045-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ355-100045-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ350-100045-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ349-100045-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of north

winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ351-100045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of north

to northeast winds around 15 mph with local gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 warmer foothills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 warmer foothills.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ352-100045-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-100045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ547-100045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ088-100045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ359-100045-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ358-100045-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ357-100045-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

low to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ356-100045-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ363-100045-

Santa Monica Mountains-

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. West winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ059-100045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and foothill

snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. West to northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local

gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in

the 50s to around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-100045-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower

40s at high elevations. Areas of west to northwest winds 15 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s at high elevations. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from

the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s

at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower

to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-100045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet in the

morning. Highs from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations. Areas of west to northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low

elevations to 13 to 20 in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations. Areas of

north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s

to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-100045-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Storm total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3500 to 4000

feet. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas of

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the 50s

to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ341-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ346-100045-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ347-100045-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. North

winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ348-100045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ343-100045-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Areas of frost in the

morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

CAZ342-100045-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Areas of

north to northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Areas of northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ344-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Areas of frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ345-100045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to

around 50 at high elevations. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to around 50 at high elevations. Areas of northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East winds around

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 50s at high elevations. East winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-100045-

Cuyama Valley-

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

around 60. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ549-100045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the

upper 60s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s interior.

$$

CAZ550-100045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

317 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to

the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

$$

