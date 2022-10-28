CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning with partial

clearing in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph early.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds around

15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. North winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial clearing in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Santa Monica Mountains-

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning with partial

clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from around 50 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder

valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low elevations

to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows from

the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the

50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to

around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at

high elevations.

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s

at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid

30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations

to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

70s to around 80 at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s

to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the

mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the

20s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high

elevations.

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows from

the mid to upper 40s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80 except around 70 cooler

coastal slopes. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds around

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. Northeast winds

around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the upper 50s

to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Cuyama Valley-

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs from

the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs from the

lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

346 AM PDT Fri Oct 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the

coast to the upper 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy morning fog. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around

70 interior. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

