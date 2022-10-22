CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

CAZ364-222345-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ365-222345-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ087-222345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle and a slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ362-222345-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Areas of north to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ354-222345-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

around 80 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ355-222345-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds around

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ350-222345-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ349-222345-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain . Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ351-222345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ352-222345-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Area of north winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s except around

70 warmer foothills. North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30

mph, diminishing late.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ548-222345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ547-222345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North to northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

CAZ088-222345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ359-222345-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with local gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ358-222345-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ357-222345-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CAZ356-222345-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower

to mid 60s closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s except the lower to

mid 60s closer to the coast.

CAZ363-222345-

Santa Monica Mountains-

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid

60s to around 70. North winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ059-222345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Local blowing gusts and sand with visibilities less

than one mile this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph increasing to 25

to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to

60 mph in the foothills in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Local frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Local frost early. Highs in the mid 60s to around

70. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Local frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ054-222345-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the

mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25

mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet.

No snow accumulation. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph shifting to the west to northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet in the

morning. No snow accumulation Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 50 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-222345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper

60s at low elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. Lows from the

lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25

mph with gusts t0 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to lower 70s at low elevations

to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-222345-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from around 50 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ340-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ341-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70.

CAZ346-222345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast around

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the lower 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

CAZ347-222345-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. A slight

chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ348-222345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ343-222345-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Local frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. LOcal frost early. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Local frost

late.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ342-222345-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. A

slight chance of rain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around

50 except around 40 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s.

CAZ344-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Local frost late. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Local frost early. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ345-222345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range, and Santa Margarita Lake

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog and drizzle

in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations. West winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations

to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations. North winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. East winds around

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at low elevations to the

upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

CAZ038-222345-

Cuyama Valley-

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. North winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ549-222345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s

interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to

the mid 70s interior.

CAZ550-222345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

341 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to

upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper

70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the

mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s

interior.

