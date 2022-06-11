CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 10, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

CAZ364-120000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including LAX, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Redondo Beach,

Santa Monica, and Torrance

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the 70s to around 80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to around

80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from around 80 at the

beaches to the upper 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ365-120000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Beverly Hills, Compton, Culver City, Downey, Hollywood,

Lakewood, and Norwalk

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ087-120000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon and Two Harbors

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then areas of low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 near the coast to the mid to

upper 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in

the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs from the mid 70s near the coast to the mid

80s interior.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 60s near the coast to the upper 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ362-120000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Malibu, Pacific Palisades, and Zuma Beach

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy after areas of low clouds and fog. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches early spreading

inland overnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

around 80. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ354-120000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, and Ventura

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Fog

locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s

inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at

the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid to upper

70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ355-120000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo and East Ventura

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 70s to around 80.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s and

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ350-120000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Carpinteria, Goleta, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Areas of northwest to north winds

15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Areas of northwest to

north winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ349-120000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota, Jalama Beach,

and Refugio State Beach

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid

70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except the mid to upper 60s

beaches. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s except mid to upper 60s beaches. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 beaches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

around 90. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around

70 beaches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ351-120000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

Including San Marcos Pass

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility

one quarter mile or less. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to around 60. Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 91 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ352-120000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 90. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to around 90. Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30

mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to around 70. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ548-120000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including East Los Angeles, El Monte, Pasadena, Pomona,

and San Gabriel

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ547-120000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, and Woodland Hills

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs 90 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ088-120000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Castaic Lake, Newhall, Santa Clarita, and Valencia

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 94 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper

60s. Highs 94 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ359-120000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Moorpark, Newbury Park, Simi Valley, and Thousand Oaks

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 70s and 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ358-120000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Fillmore, Piru, and Santa Paula

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the upper 80s and 90s except the upper 70s to mid 80s closer to

the coast. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except mid to upper 70s

closer to the coast. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s

to near 102 except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. Lows

in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ357-120000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Oak View and Ojai

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 100.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ356-120000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Meiners Oaks

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of low clouds and fog in the morning.

Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s except the mid 70s to lower 80s closer

to the coast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s except the lower to mid

70s closer to the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

80. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s except lower 70s closer to the coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100

except the mid to upper 80s closer to the coast. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower 80s closer to the coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the lower 70s closer to the coast.

$$

CAZ363-120000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Fog locally dense with

visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

along the lower coastal slopes after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the

lower coastal slopes in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 lower

coastal slopes. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s except the lower to mid 80s lower coastal

slopes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s except the mid 70s to around 80 lower coastal slopes. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ059-120000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in upper 90s to near 106 except the lower to

mid 90s in the foothills. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 96 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s

to around 70. Highs 93 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-120000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton and Mount Wilson

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s

at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the 80s at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-120000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys

and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45

mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s

at high elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations

to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to

mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the

upper 50s and 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s

in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 105 at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ353-120000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain, Figueroa Mountain,

and San Rafael Mountain

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 101 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. North

winds around 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower

to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

80s to around 90 at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows from the 60s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

Highs from 95 to 102 at low elevations to around 90 at high

elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to

lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 95 to 101 at low elevations to

around 90 at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from the 80s at low elevations to the mid 70s to

around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ340-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Avila Beach, Cambria, Morro Bay,

and Pismo Beach

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid

80s inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 60s

to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the

lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to around

90 inland. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

$$

CAZ341-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including Lopez Lake, Nipomo, and San Luis Obispo

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ346-120000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc and Vandenberg Space Force Base

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog at the beaches early spreading

inland overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 30

mph with local gusts 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid

70s to around 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

$$

CAZ347-120000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Buellton and Santa Maria

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except for the mid 70s to

around 80 closer to the coast. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 closer

to the coast. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to around 80. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ348-120000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Lake Cachuma, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 102.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ343-120000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, Paso Robles, San Miguel,

and Templeton

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. Northwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 98 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 95 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

$$

CAZ342-120000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Irish Hills

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104 except the lower to mid 80s lower

coastal slopes. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except around

70 lower coastal slopes. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower coastal slopes.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

lower to mid 70s lower coastal slopes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 102 except the lower to mid 80s lower

coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100 except the mid 70s to around

80 lower coastal slopes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except around 70 lower

coastal slopes.

$$

CAZ344-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Carrizo Plain, Creston, and Shandon

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs 92 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs 94 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ345-120000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Caliente Range, La Panza Range,

and Santa Margarita Lake

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations. Northeast winds around

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid to upper 70s at

high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 90 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs from 99 to 104 at low elevations to the lower to

mid 90s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around

70. Highs from 97 to 103 at low elevations to the lower to mid

90s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-120000-

Cuyama Valley-

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Highs 94 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower

70s. Highs 96 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ549-120000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or

less. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the mid

70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the

lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to around 60. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

$$

CAZ550-120000-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

307 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile

or less. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the upper 70s to

mid 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the

lower to mid 80s interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to around 80 interior.

Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the lower to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid

70s to around 80 near the coast to around 90 interior. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the mid to upper 80s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to

the mid to upper 70s interior.

$$

