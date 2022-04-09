CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

822 FPUS56 KLOX 091030

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

CAZ364-100000-

Los Angeles County Beaches-

Including Long Beach and Torrance

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ365-100000-

Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Inglewood, Downey, Norwalk, Compton, Hawthorne,

Lakewood, and Lynwood

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ087-100000-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ362-100000-

Malibu Coast-

Including Point Dume

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ354-100000-

Ventura County Beaches-

Including Oxnard, Ventura, and Point Mugu

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ355-100000-

Ventura County Inland Coast-

Including Camarillo

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ350-100000-

Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast-

Including Santa Barbara

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of north winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ349-100000-

Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast-

Including Point Arguello

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 80. Areas of northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph

late.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s and 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-100000-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ547-100000-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Local north to

northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog with drizzle in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ088-100000-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Local north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Local northwest winds 15

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Local northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Local northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ359-100000-

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, and Moorpark

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local

north winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ358-100000-

Central Ventura County Valleys-

Including Santa Paula and Fillmore

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Local northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. West winds 15 to 25

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ357-100000-

Ojai Valley-

Including Ojai

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s.

CAZ356-100000-

Lake Casitas-

Including Lake Casitas

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ352-100000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range-

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph, diminishing late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Local north

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Areas of north winds 15 to 25

mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to around 70. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ351-100000-

Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range-

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Local north

winds 15 to 25 mph this morning. Areas of northwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph

in the morning, Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ363-100000-

Santa Monica Mountains-

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 15 mph in the evening. Local

north winds 15 to 20 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 25

mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ059-100000-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West to northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50

mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-100000-

Los Angeles County Mountains-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

Areas of northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor, decreasing to 15 to

25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph,

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40

mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy morning low clouds and

fog with drizzle. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. Areas

of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the mid 30s

to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s

at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

CAZ053-100000-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Areas of

northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph,

decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows from the 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

CAZ353-100000-

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains-

Including Big Pine Mountain and Miranda Pine Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Areas of northwest

winds north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Areas of north

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25

mph late.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s. North winds 15 to 25

mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s.

CAZ340-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Beaches-

Including Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, and Cambria

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ341-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo and Nipomo

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ346-100000-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches-

Including Lompoc

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the 60s to around 70. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ347-100000-

Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 15

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ348-100000-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang, Lake Cachuma, and Santa Ynez

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. North winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ343-100000-

Southern Salinas Valley-

Including Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Paso Robles

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around 70.

CAZ344-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Shandon

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Areas of north

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Areas of northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly to mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ038-100000-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ342-100000-

Santa Lucia Mountains-

Including Hearst Castle and Lake Nacimiento

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

CAZ345-100000-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ549-550-100000-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

330 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower to mid 70s interior. Northwest winds 25 to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to

the northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s and 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the

mid to upper 60s interior.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s near the coast to around 70 interior.

