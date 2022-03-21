CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California...Updated

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1015 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

CAZ041-211115-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the

beaches to the mid 80s to around 90 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around

80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around

80 inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ087-211115-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Areas of

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ040-211115-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the

beaches to the mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the

beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in

the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ039-211115-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

1015 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

Updated

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of

north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 mph, except isolated

gusts to 65 mph eastern foothills.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s except the

lower to mid 70s cooler beaches.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

$$

CAZ548-211115-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-211115-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the

mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North to

northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. Northwest winds around

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the upper 50s

to mid 60s in the hills.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ046-211115-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph shifting to the north 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s except the

lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 50 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s except around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows

in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the mid 40s to around

50 colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s except the mid to upper 70s

coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around

60 except around 50 colder valleys.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s except the upper 60s to mid 70s coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s

except around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ088-211115-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

around 60. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ045-211115-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to

around 90 except around 80 nearest the coast. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog

in the night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

around 70.

$$

CAZ044-211115-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80. North winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except

the upper 30s to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except around

80 nearest the coast. East winds 15 to 25 mph with Gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

mid to upper 40s in the Ojai Valley. Northwest winds around

15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the

lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except around 50 in

the Ojai Valley.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s.

$$

CAZ059-211115-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except

the upper 40s in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ054-211115-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds

strongest through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest through

the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s at low elevations to the

40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest through the Interstate

5 Corridor.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s

and 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid

70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at

high elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations

to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-211115-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s and 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the upper 70s

and 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at

low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the mid 70s

to mid 80s at low elevations to the mid 60s to around 70 at high

elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to

the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-211115-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low

elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs from the 80s at low

elevations to the 70s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 50s

to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower

60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to around 70 at high

elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s

at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s to around 70 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the 50s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-211115-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches

to the mid 70s inland. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

morning and night, otherwise clear. Highs from the mid 60s to

around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

50s to around 60 at the beaches to the mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-211115-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 70s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and

fog in the night and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the

beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 70s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-211115-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the morning and

night, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ037-211115-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except

around 50 in the Carrizo Plain. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

$$

CAZ051-211115-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s and 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations

to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from around 80 at low elevations

to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations

to around 60 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-211115-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ549-211115-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 near the coast to the upper

60s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s

to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the night and

morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ550-211115-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

242 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the

night and morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

