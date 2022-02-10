CA Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 _____ 459 FPUS56 KLOX 101111 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 CAZ041-110145- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to around 90 inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest around Malibu. Winds diminishing in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds strongest around Malibu. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ087-110145- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the upper 80s interior. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 70 across the interior. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 80 near the coast to the mid to upper 80s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ040-110145- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at the beaches to the upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches to the mid 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ039-110145- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ CAZ548-110145- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ547-110145- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except around 60 in the hills. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ046-110145- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70 except around 50 colder valleys. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s except the lower to mid 40s colder valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s except around 50 colder valleys. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80 except around 70 coastal slopes and higher peaks. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s colder valleys. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ088-110145- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ044-045-110145- Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph. Winds strongest near the LA county line. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the mid 60s to around 70 in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 35 mph. Winds strongest near the LA county line. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s except the mid to upper 60s in the hills. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the 50s to around 60 except the lower to mid 40s in the Ojai Valley. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ054-110145- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-110145- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to lower 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-110145- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except the lower to mid 40s in the hills. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 40s in the hills. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the hills. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ052-110145- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low elevations to the 60s at high elevations. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-110145- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Below passes and canyons, areas of northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Northeast winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s to around 50 in the hills. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ035-110145- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid to upper 80s inland. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 60s in the hills. Local northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50 except the mid 50s to around 60 in the hills. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower 80s inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 60s. $$ CAZ036-110145- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the upper 50s to mid 60s in the hills. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. $$ CAZ037-110145- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 50s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 70s to around 80. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower to mid 50s in the Carrizo Plain. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ051-110145- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s and 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the upper 60s to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 50s to around 60 at low elevations to the 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 70s to mid 80s at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ038-110145- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 50. East winds around 15 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ549-110145- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s except the upper 60s to mid 70s across the interior. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the upper 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ550-110145- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 311 AM PST Thu Feb 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 70s near the coast to the mid 80s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the mid 60s to around 70 across the interior. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to the lower to mid 80s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the 60s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov\/losangeles _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather