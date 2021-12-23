CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

_____

965 FPUS56 KLOX 231105

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

CAZ041-240200-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ087-240200-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Areas of southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to around 60. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ040-240200-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ039-240200-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 50s

to around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60. Northwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ548-240200-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ547-240200-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ046-240200-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s except the lower to mid 40s colder

valleys. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to around 50 except the upper 30s colder valleys.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ088-240200-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to around 50. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ044-045-240200-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ054-240200-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain developing. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys and

peaks. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 7 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the upper 30s to

mid 40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows from the mid 30s to

lower 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 40s at low elevations to

the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

after midnight. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the 40s to around 50 at low elevations to the 30s to around

40 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-240200-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after midnight.

No snow accumulation. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and

peaks. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 3 inches. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Lows from the mid 30s

to mid 40s at low elevations to the 20s in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet. Highs from the mid 40s

to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow developing after midnight. Lows

from the 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low

elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to

around 40 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to 14 to 21 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows

from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 16 to 23 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

from the 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the 30s at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ059-240200-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to

around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of precipitation 30

percent.

$$

CAZ052-240200-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at high

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 to 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow after midnight. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s at low elevations to

the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs from

the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to

mid 40s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid 20s to

lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations

to around 40 at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows from the mid 30s to lower 40s at low elevations to the mid

20s to lower 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at

the beaches to the mid 50s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid to upper 40s at the beaches to the

lower to mid 50s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ035-240200-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-240200-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ037-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s to around 60. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the upper 40s in the

Carrizo Plain. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40. West winds around

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ051-240200-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s to around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain or

snow after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ038-240200-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CAZ549-240200-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ550-240200-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s to around 60.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather