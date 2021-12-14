CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021

_____

886 FPUS56 KLOX 141108

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

CAZ041-150130-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to the

west with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ087-150130-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Areas of south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting

to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Areas of northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ040-150130-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to

the west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to around 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ039-150130-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

50s to around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ548-150130-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 later in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

30s to around 40. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ547-150130-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph later in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except around 30 western

valley.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ046-150130-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to the

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 20s to around 30 colder

valleys. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the upper 20s to

mid 30s colder valleys.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ088-150130-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ044-045-150130-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s and 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ054-150130-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation around

17 inches above 7000 feet. Snow level 7000 to 7500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet late. Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s

at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at high elevations.

South winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph shifting to the

southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation 1 to 3 feet above

7000 feet. Lows from the upper 20s and 30s at low elevations to

17 to 24 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 20 to 30

mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds strongest

through the Interstate 5 Corridor.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to around 40 at low elevations to

around 30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs from the lower to

mid 50s at low elevations to the 40s at high elevations. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from around 40 at low elevations to

the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s to mid

40s at low elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to around 60 at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the 40s

at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-150130-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet. Highs from

the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60

mph shifting to the west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 70 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet. Storm total snow accumulation

around 12 inches. Lows from the mid 20s to mid 30s at low

elevations to 4 to 11 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s at high elevations.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the 30s to around 40 at low elevations to 17 to

24 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 4500 to 5000 feet increasing to 7000 feet. Highs from

the 50s to lower 60s at low elevations to the upper 30s to mid

40s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

50s to around 60 at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s

at low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s to around 50 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-150130-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

35 to 50 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 3000 to 3500 feet. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s to around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the lower to mid 30s

in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29 except the mid to

upper 30s in the hills.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ052-150130-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 4 inches. Snow level

lowering go 3500 to 4000 feet. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at

low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high elevations.

Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming west 15

to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Storm total snow accumulation around 4 inches. Lows from

the mid to upper 30s at low elevations to the mid 20s to around

30 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the

upper 30s to mid 40s at high elevations. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from around 40 at low

elevations to the lower to mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

North winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at high

elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid to upper 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 40s at

low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs from the

mid 50s to around 60 at low elevations to around 50 at high

elevations.

$$

CAZ034-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the 20s to around 30 except around 40 in the hills. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 40s to around 50 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 50s inland. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at the beaches to around 60 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40 except

the lower to mid 40s in the hills.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s except the mid to upper 40s in

the hills.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs from the lower to mid 50s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 60s inland.

$$

CAZ035-150130-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s except

around 40 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ036-150130-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ037-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

60 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the 20s to around 30 except the lower to mid 30s in the

Carrizo Plain. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s

except around 40 in the Carrizo Plain.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ051-150130-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Snow level

3000 to 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Lows from

the upper 20s to mid 30s at low elevations to 19 to 25 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to around

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s at

high elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s and 50s.

$$

CAZ038-150130-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 60 mph becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 2500 to 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 20s to around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ549-150130-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 mph shifting to

the west with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to around 60.

$$

CAZ550-150130-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

308 AM PST Tue Dec 14 2021

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 30s and 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the lower

to mid 50s near the coast to the lower 60s interior.

$$

