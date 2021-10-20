CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

182 FPUS56 KLOX 201019

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

CAZ041-210030-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s inland.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to

upper 70s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from around

60 at the beaches to around 70 inland. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ087-210030-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ040-210030-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for areas of low clouds and fog near

the beaches in the morning. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ039-210030-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. North winds

around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Local

north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Local north winds 15 to 25 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ548-210030-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ547-210030-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ046-210030-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ088-210030-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

CAZ044-045-210030-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

Northeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

CAZ054-210030-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s at low elevations

to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s

to around 50 in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid

40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the 50s at

high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 60s at low elevations to

the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the

mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs from the mid 50s

to lower 60s at low elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high

elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow showers after midnight. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid

50s at high elevations.

CAZ053-210030-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 30s

to mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s

to lower 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid

60s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to the mid

30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s

to around 60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 40s to lower

50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid 30s to around

40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s at low elevations

to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows from the

upper 30s and 40s at low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in

colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s at high

elevations.

CAZ059-210030-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ052-210030-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the mid 60s at high elevations.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

from the mid to upper 50s at low elevations to around 50 in

colder valleys and peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 70s at low elevations to the mid 60s

to around 70 at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the lower to mid 60s at

high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low elevations to the mid to

upper 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to around

60 at high elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the lower to mid 50s

at low elevations to the mid to upper 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 at low elevations to around 60 at high

elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows from

the 50s at low elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder

valleys and peaks.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations

to the lower to mid 50s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from

the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 at high

elevations.

CAZ034-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s

at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper

60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 50s at the beaches to the mid 60s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around

70 inland.

CAZ035-210030-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower 70s inland.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland. North winds around 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs from the lower to

mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from around 60 at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the upper 50s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland.

CAZ036-210030-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 15

mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows around 50. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ037-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s.

CAZ051-210030-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highsupper 50s and 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

CAZ038-210030-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

CAZ549-210030-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog with partial afternoon clearing.

Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

60s to around 70.

CAZ550-210030-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

319 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast

to the lower 70s interior.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to

mid 70s interior.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs from the upper 50s near the coast to the upper 60s

interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to around 70 interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s near the coast

to around 70 interior. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

