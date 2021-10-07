CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

_____

012 FPUS56 KLOX 071005

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

CAZ041-072345-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s at the beaches to the

upper 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the

mid to upper 70s inland.

$$

CAZ087-072345-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Areas of west winds

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Areas of west

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ040-072345-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ039-072345-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s. West winds around 15 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s

except the upper 50s in the hills. Below passes and canyons...North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds strongest west of

the airport.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Below passes and

canyons...North winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds

strongest west of the airport.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ548-072345-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to around 60.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ547-072345-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ088-072345-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ045-072345-

Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ044-072345-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 15 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ046-072345-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s

except around 40 colder valleys. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ054-072345-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid

50s at low elevations to the 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid 50s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to around 60 at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 40s at low elevations

to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to lower 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid to upper 40s at low

elevations to the mid 30s to around 40 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-072345-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the upper 20s to

mid 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs from the

upper 50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid

50s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 30s to mid 40s

at low elevations to 19 to 26 in colder valleys and peaks.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s at

low elevations to the upper 20s to mid 30s in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 70s at low elevations to the 60s

at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to mid 50s at low

elevations to the 30s in colder valleys and peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at

low elevations to 19 to 27 in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s and 60s at low

elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the upper 30s and 40s at low

elevations to the mid 20s to around 30 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ059-072345-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s

and 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ052-072345-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in

the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

from the upper 40s to mid 50s at low elevations to the lower to

mid 40s in colder valleys and peaks.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at low

elevations to the 50s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to lower 50s

at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder valleys

and peaks. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 40s to mid

50s at low elevations to the lower to mid 40s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at low

elevations to the mid 60s to lower 70s at high elevations.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the lower to mid 50s at low

elevations to the mid 40s to around 50 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 60s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around

50 at low elevations to the mid 30s to lower 40s in colder

valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows from the mid 40s to around 50 at low

elevations to around 40 in colder valleys and peaks.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

and San Simeon

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s except the mid 40s

to around 50 in the hills. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to

around 70 inland. North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to

mid 70s inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from around 60 at the beaches to around 70 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from around 60 at the beaches to around

70 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the upper 60s to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ035-072345-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

the beaches to around 70 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s except around 50 in the hills.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs

from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the lower to mid 70s

inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 50s to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower 70s inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 70s inland.

$$

CAZ036-072345-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to around 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except

the mid to upper 60s nearest the coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ051-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at

low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s at high elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows from the

mid 40s to lower 50s at low elevations to around 40 in colder

valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at low

elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at low

elevations to the mid to upper 60s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ037-072345-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s except the lower 50s in the Carrizo Plain.

Southwest winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to around 80.

$$

CAZ038-072345-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s

to around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ550-072345-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the mid to upper 70s interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid to upper 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the coast

to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid to upper 60s near the

coast to the mid 70s interior.

$$

CAZ549-072345-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

305 AM PDT Thu Oct 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from the lower 60s near the coast to the lower 70s

interior. Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the

mid to upper 60s near the coast to the lower to mid 70s interior.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 60s near the

coast to the lower 70s interior.

$$

ASR

www.weather.gov/losangeles

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather