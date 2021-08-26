CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 25, 2021

731 FPUS56 KLOX 261009

ZFPLOX

Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

CAZ041-270045-

Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles-

Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood,

and Long Beach

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to lower 80s at the

beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland. Southwest winds around

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 70s to around 80 at the beaches

to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid 80s to around 90 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to

around 90 inland.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the

beaches to the lower to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower to mid

80s inland.

$$

CAZ087-270045-

Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands-

Including Avalon

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 80s near the coast to

around 90 interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT... Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs from the lower 70s near the coast to the lower 80s interior.

.WEDNESDAY... Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

$$

CAZ040-270045-

Ventura County Coast-

Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to

the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the mid to upper 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches

to the lower to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to the lower

to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs from the lower

to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the lower to mid 70s at the beaches to around 80 inland.

$$

CAZ039-270045-

Santa Barbara County South Coast-

Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Below passes

and canyons...north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the

upper 60s and 70s.

$$

CAZ548-270045-

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley-

Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ547-270045-

Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley-

Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to around 70. Highs 92 to 102.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in

the 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ046-270045-

Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area-

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s except the

lower to mid 80s coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and 90s except around

80 coastal slopes and higher peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100 except around 80 coastal slopes

and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s except the

mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to around 90 except

the mid 70s to around 80 coastal slopes and higher peaks.

$$

CAZ044-045-270045-

Ventura County Interior Valleys-Ventura County Coastal Valleys-

Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Piru, Thousand Oaks,

Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. Southwest winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 101. Southwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s and 60s. Highs 85 to 100.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

$$

CAZ088-270045-

Santa Clarita Valley-

Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 101. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to around 70. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90.

$$

CAZ059-270045-

Antelope Valley-

Including Lancaster and Palmdale

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s and 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 102. Lows in

the upper 60s and 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ054-270045-

Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range-

Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the

lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid to upper 60s at low

elevations to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Highs from 91 to 100 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs from the upper 80s

to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high

elevations. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations

to the mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the 80s at low elevations

to the 70s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ053-270045-

Ventura County Mountains-

Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the upper 50s to mid 60s at

low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in colder valleys and

peaks. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the 90s at low elevations to the 80s

at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the

80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid

60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 94 to 104 at low elevations

to the 80s at high elevations.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to

around 70 at low elevations to the 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the

upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the upper 40s to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ052-270045-

Santa Barbara County Mountains-

Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area,

and Dick Smith Wilderness Area

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 92 to 100 at low elevations to the mid

80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at

low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and

peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s

at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys

and peaks.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to

mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the 90s at low

elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the 60s

at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys

and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to around 90 at low elevations

to around 80 at high elevations.

$$

CAZ034-035-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Central Coast-

Santa Barbara County Central Coast-

Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria,

San Simeon, Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid

90s inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog. Highs

from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid

90s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s

to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny after areas of morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper

70s to mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the

mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY... Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the

afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to

the upper 70s to mid 80s inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT... Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading

inland. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the

mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ036-270045-

Santa Ynez Valley-

Including Solvang and Santa Ynez

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and fog.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy morning low clouds and fog. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West afternoon winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy late night low

clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy early morning low clouds and

fog. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 15

mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy late night low

clouds and fog Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy night through morning low

clouds and fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Night through morning low clouds and

fog, otherwise clear. Highs in the 80s and lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ037-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys-

Including Paso Robles and Atascadero

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103. West winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower 70s in the Carrizo Plain.

Highs 90 to 103.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 102. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s except around 70 in the Carrizo Plain.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ051-270045-

San Luis Obispo County Mountains-

Including Black Mountain

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from 94 to 102 at low elevations to the mid

80s to lower 90s at high elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from 97 to 105 at low elevations to the

upper 80s to mid 90s at high elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around

70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder

valleys and peaks. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the

mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from

the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to

lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Highs from 93 to 103 at

low elevations to the 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows from the upper

50s to mid 60s at low elevations to the lower to mid 50s in

colder valleys and peaks. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low

elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations.

$$

CAZ038-270045-

Cuyama Valley-

Including Cuyama

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. North winds around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 105. North winds around 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. East

winds around 15 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds around 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s to lower 70s. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ549-270045-

San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the

coast to around 80 interior. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the mid

60s to around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the

morning. Highs from around 70 near the coast to the mid to upper

70s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the night

and morning, otherwise mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs from

the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near

the coast to the mid 70s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the

mid 50s to around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT... Low clouds and fog in the morning

and night, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near

the coast to the mid 70s interior. Lows in the mid 50s to around

60.

.WEDNESDAY... Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

cloudy. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s

interior.

$$

CAZ550-270045-

Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands-

309 AM PDT Thu Aug 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast to

the 80s interior.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except

around 70 across the interior. West winds 20 to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the 80s to around 90 interior.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the lower to mid 70s near the coast

to the lower to mid 80s interior.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

to mid 80s interior.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to

the upper 70s to mid 80s interior.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog.

Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s near the coast to the lower

80s interior.

$$

