CA Los Angeles/Oxnard CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021 _____ 892 FPUS56 KLOX 291005 ZFPLOX Zone Forecasts for Southwestern California National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 CAZ041-300015- Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles- Including Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Long Beach 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ087-300015- Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands- Including Avalon 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from around 70 near the coast to around 80 interior. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ040-300015- Ventura County Coast- Including Ventura, Oxnard, and Camarillo 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog spreading inland. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. $$ CAZ039-300015- Santa Barbara County South Coast- Including Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ548-300015- Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley- Including Pasadena, San Gabriel, and Pomona 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. $$ CAZ547-300015- Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley- Including Woodland Hills, Northridge, Burbank, and Universal City 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy after morning low clouds and fog. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ088-300015- Santa Clarita Valley- Including Santa Clarita, Newhall, and Valencia 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ CAZ045-300015- Ventura County Coastal Valleys- Including Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Newbury Park 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. $$ CAZ044-300015- Ventura County Interior Valleys- Including Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, and Piru 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ046-300015- Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area- 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ054-300015- Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range- Including Acton, Mount Wilson, and Sandberg 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from the upper 80s and 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 60s to around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ053-300015- Ventura County Mountains- Including Lockwood Valley and Mount Pinos 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 93 to 103 at low elevations to the 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows from the mid 60s to lower 70s at low elevations to the upper 50s to mid 60s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the upper 70s to mid 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the upper 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the lower to mid 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ059-300015- Antelope Valley- Including Lancaster and Palmdale 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. $$ CAZ052-300015- Santa Barbara County Mountains- Including San Marcos Pass, San Rafael Wilderness Area, and Dick Smith Wilderness Area 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 92 to 102 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the upper 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 90 to 100 at low elevations to the lower to mid 70s at high elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the mid 60s to around 70 at low elevations to the mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows mid to upper 60s at low elevations to mid 50s to around 60 in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to lower 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ034-300015- San Luis Obispo County Central Coast- Including San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and San Simeon 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to around 80 inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid to upper 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to lower 80s inland. $$ CAZ035-300015- Santa Barbara County Central Coast- Including Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Vandenberg 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s to mid 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 70s to lower 80s inland. $$ CAZ036-300015- Santa Ynez Valley- Including Solvang and Santa Ynez 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to around 90. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest afternoon winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s. $$ CAZ051-300015- San Luis Obispo County Mountains- Including Black Mountain 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs from 95 to 105 at low elevations to the mid 80s to around 90 at high elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows from the mid 60s to mid 70s at low elevations to the mid 50s to lower 60s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs from 91 to 101 at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the 70s at high elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the lower to mid 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to around 80 at high elevations. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows from the 60s at low elevations to the mid to upper 50s in colder valleys and peaks. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 80s to mid 90s at low elevations to the mid 70s to lower 80s at high elevations. $$ CAZ037-300015- San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys- Including Paso Robles and Atascadero 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then sunny. Highs 93 to 104. Northwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s except the lower to mid 70s in the Carrizo Plain. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 100. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ038-300015- Cuyama Valley- Including Cuyama 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 106. North winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 101. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ550-300015- Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands- 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s to around 60. .THURSDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s to around 70 near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs from the mid 60s near the coast to the mid 70s interior. $$ CAZ549-300015- San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands- 305 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s to around 70. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for patchy low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog mostly clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early then low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the 60s. $$ ASR www.weather.gov/losangeles _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather